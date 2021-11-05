Mthwakazi Activist Hauled To Court Over Public Violence

By A Correspondent- Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activist Partone Xaba was on Monday remanded to December 9 by Bulawayo magistrate Rachel Mukanga, in a case where he faces public violence and theft charges.

This was after Xaba’s lawyer Dumisani Dube failed to attend court due to other commitments.

Xaba is facing charges of public violence, and breaching of peace or bigotry following his arrest after protesting against police conduct in April.

He is one of the nine activists who were arrested during the protest outside Bulawayo Central Police Station, accusing the police of harassing their leader Mqondisi Moyo.

The demo followed a midnight raid by the police at Moyo’s house in what MRP claimed was an attempt to abduct him.

Xaba also faces a charge of stealing US$15 000 belonging to Floyd Ambrose during an attempt by MRP activists to evict him from Tabas Induna Farm.

At the time, Ambrose was embroiled in a wrangle with white former commercial farmer Brian Davies over control of the property. Xaba denies the charges and is out of custody on $20 000 bail.-Newsday