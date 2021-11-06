Was Mugabe Wrong On Firing Mnangagwa?

By A Correspondent -President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on this day in 2017 fired from both Zanu P.F. and the government by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe fired Mnangagwa on accusations of disloyalty to Zimbabwe’s long time ruler.

Below is Mugabe’s statement issued when he fired Mnangagwa.

PRESS STATEMENT TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT AS VICE PRESIDENT

In accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 20 Act of 2013, Section 329, 61k Schedule. Paragraph 14, Sub-paragraph (2), His Excellency the President, Comrade R.G. Mugabe, has exercised his Powers to relieve Honourable Vice President E.D. Mnangagwa, of his position as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect. It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. The Vice President has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability. He has also demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties.

Hon. S.K. Moyo (Sen.)

MINISTER OF INFORMATION, MEDIA AND BROADCASTING SERVICES

