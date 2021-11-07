Former Mnangagwa Aide Spills The Beans

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF Youth Leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu, confessed evil deeds under Mnangagwa led Zanu PF party.

Tsenengamu made the confessions Saturday in Harare when he launched his political outfit, Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ).

Mnangagwa fired him last year for “naming and shaming” political elites and business people; he said they were choking the country’s economic recovery efforts.

He said:

I as Godfrey Tsenengamu was a member ofZANU PF. I joined that party at a time when I loved it and had an agenda to build my nation too.

There are a lot of things I did when I was in Zanu PF, good and bad. I come before those whom I did wrong and ask for your forgiveness, I mean what I did wrong in thought, action and planning, may you please forgive me.

I will not say what others did, but confess what I did. I am not doing this to make anyone happy, but to ask for salvation and forgiveness from God.

I spoke words that divided Zimbabweans, there are people who failed to find peace during the time I was a youth in Zanu PF. I do not have blood on my hands, but I swear there are people who did not have peace in their lives because of my actions while I was in Zanu PF, Lord forgive me.

I come before all Zimbabweans in earnest. God, you are the one who knows my heart, give me strength. I am not begging you to support me, but give me an opportunity to have a new lease of life.

Watch the video below for more details.

-Online