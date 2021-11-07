Former ZANU PF Youth Leader Launches Own Political Party

By A Correspondent| Former ZANU-PF youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has officially launched his own political party, the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ).

Tsenengamu has been instrumental in selling Team Lacoste brand during the factional wars that rocked the Robert Mugabe led ZANU-PF.

Prior to the coup that toppled Mugabe, Tsenengamu had been in and out of police detention as he used to hold press conferences propping up Mnangagwa.

In most cases, the police detectives from the law and order would lie in wait only to pounce at him after addressing the press.Meanwhile, Tsenengamu crossed swords months after Mnangagwa took over power and has been openly criticising him, earning himself places in detention again.