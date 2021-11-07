Thousands Exposed To COVID-19 At Mnangagwa Airport Rally

Share











Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa exposed thousands of his followers to COVID-19 at Robert Mugabe International Airport as he returned home from Glasgow, Scotland.

Thousands were commandeered to Harare to welcome Mnangagwa who left Glasgow with “egg on his face” after being embarrassed by angry Zimbaweans In the UK who protested at his presence.

Mnangagwa violated COVID-19 regulations as he addressed thousands without masks.

MDC Alliance official, Jeffreyson Chitando accused the Zanu PF leader of disregarding COVID-19 safety measures.

“Zanu PF President and First Secretary Mr Mnangagwa addressed thousands of Zanu PF supporters without masks at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on his empty- handed home coming rally.

The Herald was perplexed by the carelessness of Mr Mnangagwa and it made headlines of a careless leader. The publication paraded the evidence on its front page-with a picture of placard- waving citizens.

Emmerson Mnangagwa