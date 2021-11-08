Betrayers Plans Shall Fall – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has said betrayers’ plans will fall…

President Chamisa, a devout Christian and pastor in his own right, believes God will deliver Zimbabwe from the hands of oppressors.

According to the vibrant leader, change is unstoppable.

He wrote on Twitter:

ALL BETRAYERS’ PLOTS WILL TURN INTO FOOLISHNESS…

And one told David,saying,Ahithophel (David’s former adviser)is among the conspirators with Absalom.And David said,O LORD,I pray thee,turn the counsel of Ahithophel into foolishness.2 Sam 15:31 Ahithophel will fall.Blessed Sunday!

THE PEOPLE SHALL GOVERN! Great electricity at #CCC in Mpumalanga South Africa. Excellent leadership!Thank you. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…

President Chamisa