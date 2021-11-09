Latest On Chamisa Bullet-Proof Car Fund Raising

Share











By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance supporters have raised US$47 000 out of the US$120 000 needed to buy the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa an armour-plated vehicle.

This comes after a vehicle that was carrying Chamisa’s aides was badly damaged in an unprovoked attack by ZANU PF supporters in Masvingo Province a few weeks ago.

According to one T Basvi (Mudhara B), who is one of the organisers of the fundraising campaign, through the initiative, the diaspora community of Zimbabwe (and friends) intends to send a clear message of solidarity with Chamisa. He added:

Together as the diaspora community, we felt this is one way we can support the democracy agenda from afar.

… Nelson Chamisa has received countless merciless attacks from the ruling party, aided by the government security sector.

On 11th October 2021, his motor vehicle convoy was ambushed and attacked by a marauding group of the ruling party’s youths, an attack that left his vehicles damaged and many of his aides seriously injured and hospitalized.

The convoy was on its way to engaging the rural communities to understand their issues in the aftermath of the pandemic’s 3rd wave.

As we draw closer to 2023 we foresee a likelihood of increased attacks on him and other aides in the run-up to 2023.

As concerned global citizens, we have come up with this initiative to raise funds for the purchase of an amour plated vehicle as well as security apparel for his safety and security.