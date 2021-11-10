Benjani Blames Lack Of Preparation For Warriors Poor Performance

Former Warriors assistant coach Benjani Mwaruwari believes the national team could have done better in the World Cup Qualifiers if they had got proper preparations.

Zimbabwe were eliminated from the tournament following back-to-back defeats against Ghana last month. The team had only picked a point versus South Africa and lost against Ethiopia in their second game.

Mwaruwari, who was sacked from his position, along with head coach Zdravko Logarusic after the Ethiopia defeat, also highlighted how the issue of injured players in the squad influenced the performances.

He said on South African radio station Metro FM:

“We were not playing any football in Zimbabwe (due to the coronavirus pandemic). When we played Ethiopia, our star players were injured.”

Zimbabwe will wrap up their qualifying round with dead rubbers against South Africa on Thursday and then host Ethiopia in Harare on Sunday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Warriors