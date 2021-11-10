Biti Names & Shames “Abductors”

By A Correspondent- The opposition MDC Alliance, vice President Tendai Biti has announced names of the Central Intelligence Organisation agents he said were trailing him.

Biti named the CIOs Tuesday in an interview with Zimeye.com following reports that he had been abducted.

He said the two are a Simbanegavi and a Gakanje.

The party’s vice-chairperson, Job Sikhala, also mentioned these names through his Twitter account.

“We know all your plots, and for the record, Simbanegavi and Gakanje, we know u are trailing our Vice President [Tendai Biti].

I won’t mention your first names, but if the push comes to shove, I will expose you. We know your nefarious agenda.

It won’t work. Leave us in peace,” tweeted Sikhala.