Masvingo Woman Robbed, Daughter Raped

Share











By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery and sexual assault case in which a Masvingo woman was robbed of cash, gadgets and other valuables while her daughter was raped.

Police said in a statement:

The ZRP is investigating a robbery and indecent assault case which occurred at Mucheke, Masvingo on 08/11/21 at around 0100 hours, where a woman (44) lost cash amounting to US$200 and ZAR11 500, cellphones, laptops, jewellery and other valuables valued at US$1 975.

Eleven suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, wooden logs, iron bars and machetes stormed her house and demanded cash. One of the suspects sexually abused the complainant’s daughter (21).