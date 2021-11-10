Tragedy As Mentally Ill Man Kills Uncle

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of a suspected mentally ill man for striking and murdering his uncle with a solar panel.

Police say the murder happened in Masvingo on Sunday and the victim died the following day while admitted to the hospital.

Below is the ZRP statement:

Police in Masvingo arrested a suspected mentally challenged man, Robson Harry (49) for a murder case in which he struck his uncle, Clever Harry (69) with a solar panel on the chest on 07/11/21 at Mhinde Village, Zimuto.

The victim died whilst admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on 08/11/21. The suspect became violent and ran away from a family gathering convened to discuss his mental health.

In a related case, Police in Kariba arrested Perfect Kembo Lembani (23) in connection with a murder case in which he stabbed Stephan Mutematsaka (32) with a knife on the chest and abdomen on 30/10/21 at Ndomo Fishing Camp after the victim had taken his Maheu drink without consent. The victim died on 08/11/21 whilst admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Reports of murder cases have been on the increase across the country. Police urge members of the public to resolve their differences amicably instead of resorting to violence.

