ZFC Hosts 81st Annual Congress

PRESS RELEASE

The Zimbabwe Farmers’ Union will be holding its 81st Annual Congress on the 12th of November 2021 at the Village Lodge in Gweru.

The Congress will run under the theme “Making Markets Make Sense”. The theme is inspired by the opportunities created by the Government through various schemes to address the agricultural finance gap and provide reliable markets for various agricultural commodities.

Farmers have expressed appreciation for the government interventions including the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Conservation Scheme, Presidential Input Scheme, National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (Command Agriculture), Irrigation Development, Livestock Growth Plan, Farm Mechanization, and the Presidential Cotton Free Inputs Scheme.

The congress will provide a platform for farmer support and implementing institutions to review these interventions with a view to further strengthen and make them more responsive to the farmers’ and stakeholder needs.

This 81st edition of this very important annual event will be attended by the delegates comprising of ZFU leadership and stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

This 81st edition of the ZFU Congress will include a Policy Conference, focusing on the role of extension and milk pricing policy in the dairy sector. The Policy Conference is under the Transforming Zimbabwe’s Dairy Value Chain (TranZ DVC) project financed by the EU.



