Full List Of Mnangagwa Delegates To Glasgow

Zimbabwe Delegation COP26 Scotland UK

H.E. Mr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Mr. Mthuli Ncube

Minister

Ministry of Finance and Economic Development

Mr. Nqobizitha M Ndhlovu

Minister

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Frederick M Shava

Minister

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. George Charamba

Deputy Chief Secretary

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Munesushe Munodawafa

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Washington Zhakata

Director

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ms. Edith Tibahwa Bagambe

Programme Manager

COMESA

Mr. Reuben Barwe

Reporter

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation

Mr. Paul Farai Bore

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Edd Branson

Advisor

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Vallduno Jonas Brown

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Selestino Chari

Environmentalist

Carbcred Africa

Mr. Donald Tinotenda Charumbira

Security

President’s Department

Mr. George Chaumba

Ozone Office Project Manager

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Aaron Chigona

Director General

Environmental Management Agency

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Regis Chatambudza Chikowore

Permanent Secretary

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Joyce Chikudze

Agriculturalist

Research

Forestry Commission

Ms. Tendai J Chimbandi

Counsellor

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Albert R Chimbindi

Ambassador

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Nomatter Chinembiri

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Tawanda Chinogwenya

Environmental Manager

Environmental Management Agency

Mr. Chitsaka Chipaziwa

Chief of Protocol

Office of the President and Cabinet

Ms. Tariro Chipepera

Acting Director

Women Affairs and Gender

Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development

Mr. Esau Chiroba

Minister’s Aide

Ministry of Finance and Economic Development

Ms. Lisa Chitura

Officer

Youth Environmental Rights Advocacy Trust

Mr. Whisper Damu

Security

President’s Department

Ms. Charity Denhere

Climate Change Officer

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Tafadzwa O. Dhlakama

NDC Embedded Advisor

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Lovemore Dhoba

Deputy Director

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development

Ms. Sifikile Donga Sibanda

Officer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Redemptor M Dube

Administrative Officer

Protocol

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Charity Sally Dube

Administrator

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Patrick Dutiro

Portfolio Committee on Environment Water Climate

Parliament of Zimbabwe

Government of Zimbabwe

Mr. Lazarus Fungurani

Presidential Cameraman

Office of the President and Cabinet

Ms. Patience Gandiwa

Director International Conservation Affairs

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority

Mr. Bradwell J Garanganga

Consultant Meteorologist

Meteorological Services Department

Mr. Sydney Z Gata

Chairman

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority

Ms. Linia Gopo

Deputy Director

Meteorological Services

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Christopher Nharo Gwatidzo

Senior Principal Director

Office of President and Cabinet

Ms. Veronica N Jakarasi

Climate Finance Manager

Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe

Ms. Irene M Juru

Deputy Director

Multilateral Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Joyce Kamedzera

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Mclay Lynden Kanyangarara

Climate Change Advisor

Consultant

Mr. Elisha Karodza

Deputy Ambassador

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Christian M Katsande

Ambassador

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Zivanayi E Katsande

Counsellor

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Ebrahim Khan

Officer

Carbcred Africa

Mr. Zoran Krsteski

Doctor

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Sternford Kufa

Defence Advisor

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Sibongile Kunaka

PA to Advisor

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Paradzayi Kutyauripo

Security

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Chemist M. Gumbie

Forestry Consultant

Mr. Charles Mabika

Environmental Analyst

City of Harare

Ms. Hilda Madanhi

Counsellor

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Tafadzwa Madare

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Terrence Madzorere

Counsellor

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Gloria S Magombo

CEO

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority

Mr. Allen Kurauone Makanyire

Security

President’s Department

Mr. McLarence S Mandaza

Officer

Pan African University

Mr. Tinashe E Mangosho

Research Officer

Climate Research Trust

Mr. Nhamoinesu Mangove

Director

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Ndavaningi Mangwana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

Mr. Fulton U Mangwanya

Director General

Parks and Wildlife Management

Mr. Kudakwashe Manyanga

Officer

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development

Mr. James Manzou

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Rebecca Manzou

Director

Meteorological Services

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Paul Mapfumo

Professor of Agriculture

University of Zimbabwe

Mr. Abedinigo Marufu

General Manager

Forestry Commission

Mr. Stephen Mashoko

Cameraman

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation

Mr. Lawrence Mashungu

Climate Change Scientist-Mitigation

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development

Ms. Emily F Matingo

Climate Change Officer

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ms. Rufaro N Matsika

Climate Change Officer

Mr. Alfios Mayoyo

Principal Economist

Centre for Agriculture and Food Policy

Mr. John Mazani

Committee Clerk

Parliament of Zimbabwe

Mr. Lloyd Mazivarimwe

Legal Officer

Legal Services

Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate

Mr. Albert Samuel Mhanda

Climate Change Database Specialist

Ms. Batanai Chido Mhango

Protocol Officer

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Lawrence Mhlaba

DDG’s Aide

President’s Department

Mr. Bheki Victor Miga

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Tanaka E. M Mnangagwa

Director

Carbcred Africa

OPC

Mr. Africa Mparuri Moyo

Reporter

Herald

Mr. Hero Muchingami

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Tineyi Stanford Muchongwe

Financial Analyst

Ministry of Finance

Ms. Lydia Mudhari

Honorary Consul for Scotland

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Elizabeth Mudzingwa

DDG’s Staff Officer

President’s Department

Mr. Muchineripi Mudzviti

Liason Officer

President’s Department

Mr. Peter Mugwagwa

Cook

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Tirivanhu Muhwati

Climate Change Scientist

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ms. Margaret Mukahanana Sangarwe

Chairperson

Zimbabwe Gender Comission

Mr. Tafadzwa Mukanhairi

Officer

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ms. Munashe Mukonoweshuro

Climate Change Officer

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Oliver Mukwena

Counsellor

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Kuda F Munjaidi

Tourism Officer

International Tourism

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ms. Venrandah Munyoro

Director Legal Services

Legal Services

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Kudakwashe Mupamhanga

Security

President’s Department

Ms. Nomutsa Bertha Murindagomo

Security

President’s Department

Ms. Winfielda Y Musarurwa

Chair of Environment and Climate Change Portfolio Committee

Parliament of Zimbabwe

Ms. Marylyn Mushonga

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Qhubekani Muswere

Media

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Solomon Mutambara

Programme Specialist

Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund

Mr. Tatenda Mutasa

Climate Change Officer

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development

Mr. Ammon Mutembwa

Ambassador

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Visitor Jerry Mutumhe

Security

President’s Department

Ms. Beloved Mutyandaedza

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Lwembe Chenjelani Mwale

Programme Specialist

COMESA

Mr. Younger Ncube

Minister’s PA

Ministry of Finance and Economic Development

Mr. Brighton Ndebele

PA to Minister

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Kudzai F. Ndidzano

Climate Change Scientist

Climate Change Management

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Mr. Vusumuzi Ntonga

Ambassador

Zimbabwe Embassy – Algeria

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Joseph Nyadzayo

Presidential Photographer

Office of the President and Cabinet

Mr. Tirivanhu Nyamatemo

Officer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Ms. Zanele Nyathi

Administrative Officer

Multilateral Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Hamadziripo F Nyikayaramba

Engineer

Rural Electrification Agency

Mr. Absolom Nyoni

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Michael Pagaravanhu

Waiter

Office of the President and Cabinet

Ms. Miriam M Panganayi

Third Secretary

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Blessing Phiri

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Tapiwa R Rupende

Counsellor

Zimbabwe High Commission-New York

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Mr. Nesbert Samu

Chief Director

Parliament of Zimbabwe

Ms. Mavis Sibanda

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Industry and Commerce

Mr. Misheck B. Siyakatshana

Technical Director

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority

Ms. Norah M Takaindisa

Communications Officer

Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ms. Sostina M Takure

Development Economist

Actalliance

Ms. Dorcas Tawonashe

Economist

Economics and Markets

Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development

Mr. Banabas Simbarashe Tera

ADC

President’s Department

Mr. Benny Tsododo

Security

President’s Department

Mr. Justice Wadyajena

Chair of Portfolio Committee on Agriculture

Pa crliament of Zimbabwe

Mr. Sosten Ziuku

Director

Renewable Energy

Ministry of Energy and Power Development