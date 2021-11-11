Zimbabwe Delegation COP26 Scotland UK
H.E. Mr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
President of the Republic of Zimbabwe
Mr. Mthuli Ncube
Minister
Ministry of Finance and Economic Development
Mr. Nqobizitha M Ndhlovu
Minister
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Frederick M Shava
Minister
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. George Charamba
Deputy Chief Secretary
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Munesushe Munodawafa
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Washington Zhakata
Director
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Ms. Edith Tibahwa Bagambe
Programme Manager
COMESA
Mr. Reuben Barwe
Reporter
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation
Mr. Paul Farai Bore
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Edd Branson
Advisor
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Vallduno Jonas Brown
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Selestino Chari
Environmentalist
Carbcred Africa
Mr. Donald Tinotenda Charumbira
Security
President’s Department
Mr. George Chaumba
Ozone Office Project Manager
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Aaron Chigona
Director General
Environmental Management Agency
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Regis Chatambudza Chikowore
Permanent Secretary
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Joyce Chikudze
Agriculturalist
Research
Forestry Commission
Ms. Tendai J Chimbandi
Counsellor
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Albert R Chimbindi
Ambassador
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Nomatter Chinembiri
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Tawanda Chinogwenya
Environmental Manager
Environmental Management Agency
Mr. Chitsaka Chipaziwa
Chief of Protocol
Office of the President and Cabinet
Ms. Tariro Chipepera
Acting Director
Women Affairs and Gender
Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development
Mr. Esau Chiroba
Minister’s Aide
Ministry of Finance and Economic Development
Ms. Lisa Chitura
Officer
Youth Environmental Rights Advocacy Trust
Mr. Whisper Damu
Security
President’s Department
Ms. Charity Denhere
Climate Change Officer
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Tafadzwa O. Dhlakama
NDC Embedded Advisor
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Lovemore Dhoba
Deputy Director
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development
Ms. Sifikile Donga Sibanda
Officer
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Redemptor M Dube
Administrative Officer
Protocol
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Charity Sally Dube
Administrator
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Patrick Dutiro
Portfolio Committee on Environment Water Climate
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Government of Zimbabwe
Mr. Lazarus Fungurani
Presidential Cameraman
Office of the President and Cabinet
Ms. Patience Gandiwa
Director International Conservation Affairs
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority
Mr. Bradwell J Garanganga
Consultant Meteorologist
Meteorological Services Department
Mr. Sydney Z Gata
Chairman
Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority
Ms. Linia Gopo
Deputy Director
Meteorological Services
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Christopher Nharo Gwatidzo
Senior Principal Director
Office of President and Cabinet
Ms. Veronica N Jakarasi
Climate Finance Manager
Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe
Ms. Irene M Juru
Deputy Director
Multilateral Affairs
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Joyce Kamedzera
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Mclay Lynden Kanyangarara
Climate Change Advisor
Consultant
Mr. Elisha Karodza
Deputy Ambassador
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Christian M Katsande
Ambassador
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Zivanayi E Katsande
Counsellor
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Ebrahim Khan
Officer
Carbcred Africa
Mr. Zoran Krsteski
Doctor
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Sternford Kufa
Defence Advisor
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Sibongile Kunaka
PA to Advisor
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Paradzayi Kutyauripo
Security
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Chemist M. Gumbie
Forestry Consultant
Mr. Charles Mabika
Environmental Analyst
City of Harare
Ms. Hilda Madanhi
Counsellor
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Tafadzwa Madare
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Terrence Madzorere
Counsellor
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Gloria S Magombo
CEO
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority
Mr. Allen Kurauone Makanyire
Security
President’s Department
Mr. McLarence S Mandaza
Officer
Pan African University
Mr. Tinashe E Mangosho
Research Officer
Climate Research Trust
Mr. Nhamoinesu Mangove
Director
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Ndavaningi Mangwana
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services
Mr. Fulton U Mangwanya
Director General
Parks and Wildlife Management
Mr. Kudakwashe Manyanga
Officer
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development
Mr. James Manzou
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Rebecca Manzou
Director
Meteorological Services
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Paul Mapfumo
Professor of Agriculture
University of Zimbabwe
Mr. Abedinigo Marufu
General Manager
Forestry Commission
Mr. Stephen Mashoko
Cameraman
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation
Mr. Lawrence Mashungu
Climate Change Scientist-Mitigation
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development
Ms. Emily F Matingo
Climate Change Officer
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Ms. Rufaro N Matsika
Climate Change Officer
Mr. Alfios Mayoyo
Principal Economist
Centre for Agriculture and Food Policy
Mr. John Mazani
Committee Clerk
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Mr. Lloyd Mazivarimwe
Legal Officer
Legal Services
Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate
Mr. Albert Samuel Mhanda
Climate Change Database Specialist
Ms. Batanai Chido Mhango
Protocol Officer
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Lawrence Mhlaba
DDG’s Aide
President’s Department
Mr. Bheki Victor Miga
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Tanaka E. M Mnangagwa
Director
Carbcred Africa
OPC
Mr. Africa Mparuri Moyo
Reporter
Herald
Mr. Hero Muchingami
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Tineyi Stanford Muchongwe
Financial Analyst
Ministry of Finance
Ms. Lydia Mudhari
Honorary Consul for Scotland
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Elizabeth Mudzingwa
DDG’s Staff Officer
President’s Department
Mr. Muchineripi Mudzviti
Liason Officer
President’s Department
Mr. Peter Mugwagwa
Cook
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Tirivanhu Muhwati
Climate Change Scientist
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Ms. Margaret Mukahanana Sangarwe
Chairperson
Zimbabwe Gender Comission
Mr. Tafadzwa Mukanhairi
Officer
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Ms. Munashe Mukonoweshuro
Climate Change Officer
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Oliver Mukwena
Counsellor
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Kuda F Munjaidi
Tourism Officer
International Tourism
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Ms. Venrandah Munyoro
Director Legal Services
Legal Services
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Kudakwashe Mupamhanga
Security
President’s Department
Ms. Nomutsa Bertha Murindagomo
Security
President’s Department
Ms. Winfielda Y Musarurwa
Chair of Environment and Climate Change Portfolio Committee
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Ms. Marylyn Mushonga
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Qhubekani Muswere
Media
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Solomon Mutambara
Programme Specialist
Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund
Mr. Tatenda Mutasa
Climate Change Officer
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development
Mr. Ammon Mutembwa
Ambassador
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Visitor Jerry Mutumhe
Security
President’s Department
Ms. Beloved Mutyandaedza
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Lwembe Chenjelani Mwale
Programme Specialist
COMESA
Mr. Younger Ncube
Minister’s PA
Ministry of Finance and Economic Development
Mr. Brighton Ndebele
PA to Minister
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Kudzai F. Ndidzano
Climate Change Scientist
Climate Change Management
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Mr. Vusumuzi Ntonga
Ambassador
Zimbabwe Embassy – Algeria
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Joseph Nyadzayo
Presidential Photographer
Office of the President and Cabinet
Mr. Tirivanhu Nyamatemo
Officer
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Ms. Zanele Nyathi
Administrative Officer
Multilateral Affairs
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Hamadziripo F Nyikayaramba
Engineer
Rural Electrification Agency
Mr. Absolom Nyoni
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Michael Pagaravanhu
Waiter
Office of the President and Cabinet
Ms. Miriam M Panganayi
Third Secretary
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Blessing Phiri
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Tapiwa R Rupende
Counsellor
Zimbabwe High Commission-New York
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Mr. Nesbert Samu
Chief Director
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Ms. Mavis Sibanda
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Industry and Commerce
Mr. Misheck B. Siyakatshana
Technical Director
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority
Ms. Norah M Takaindisa
Communications Officer
Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Ms. Sostina M Takure
Development Economist
Actalliance
Ms. Dorcas Tawonashe
Economist
Economics and Markets
Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development
Mr. Banabas Simbarashe Tera
ADC
President’s Department
Mr. Benny Tsododo
Security
President’s Department
Mr. Justice Wadyajena
Chair of Portfolio Committee on Agriculture
Pa crliament of Zimbabwe
Mr. Sosten Ziuku
Director
Renewable Energy
Ministry of Energy and Power Development