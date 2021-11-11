President Chamisa Unveils Smart Climate Policy

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has unveiled the Smart Climate policy set to enable the nation to implement safe production methods that are friendly to the environment.

President Chamisa also bemoaned the lack of progress in terms of technology in Zimbabwe.

Read statement below:

Today is transport day at #COP26

I’ve been engaged.I’m amazed by the strides other countries are making towards electrification of motor vehicles.

There is so much innovation in technology and policies that enable industry and give it traction necessary for long term investment

A SMART Climate future is our next task and new mandate.

To reduce the frequency of extreme weather shocks like Cyclones,bold acceleration towards more sustainable methods of generating energy,manufacturing goods, transportation,urban development, & farming need to be taken by all countries. Net zero emissions by 2050 is the target.