#BREAKING- Head of Journalism and Media at Harare Polytechnic Peter Banga Dies

Share











Peter Banga

By A Correspondent- Head of Journalism and Media at Harare Polytechnic Peter Banga has died.

Banga reportedly died early morning at his home in Harare.

Said his colleague, Dr Wellington Gadzikwa:

“I am deeply shocked and saddened that our colleague in journalism training Mr Peter Banga has passed on in Harare this morning.

May his dear soul rest in peace.”

More details follow…..