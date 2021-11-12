Chamisa Condenms Zupco Buses

By A Correspondent-MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has pointed out that ZUPCO buses are endangering passengers’ lives as they are outdated and inefficient.

Zimbabwe’s public transport system is underfunded, according to President Chamisa.

See his presentation below:

As the NEXT government, delivering safe, affordable, reliable, clean &SMART public &private transportation is something we are preparing for.Our policies aim to unlock investment into electric vehicles(including ZUPCO buses) &key infrastructure like charging stations &good roads.

In Zimbabwe our public transport remains underfunded, unsafe, and unreliable. ZUPCO and the government have failed to deliver a viable solution. There is no clear policy on how the electric vehicle industry will be supported by government in Zimbabwe.

In Africa, startup businesses like, MAX and SafeBoda (Nigeria), OX and Ampersand (Rwanda), Kiira Motors (Uganda) and Opibus (Kenya) have received a lot of investor support to develop their technology and reach commercial viability.