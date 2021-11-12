Chivi Man Takes Own Life After Raping Granddaughter

Francis Mawaya (67) of Kamera Village under Chief Chipindu in Chivi committed suicide on Friday and it is said that he faced allegations of raping his Grade 2 granddaughter.

Masvingo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the suicide.

The deceased left home at Chivi Growth Point on Friday but did not return. He called his wife, Anna Mawaya (61) and asked her to come and fetch her as he was failing to find his way home.

Anna followed but failed to find him. He was only found the next day by a search party.

The deceased’s son, Fidelis Mawaya confirmed the case but told The Mirror that the suicide took everyone by surprise as his father did not leave any message on why he decided to take his own life.

Sources however, said that Mawaya was being accused of raping his granddaughter.

“I’m shot of words by my father’s action. I received a call that my father had hanged himself for no given reason. He called our mother and told her that he could not make it home.

The next thing he was dead,” said Fidelis.

He was laid to rest at Jaka in Chivi. – Masvingo Mirror