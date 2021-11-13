ZimEye
@PoliceZimbabwe those traveling between Gweru to Kwekwe slow down at the cave before Tollgate that truck is right on the middle of the road, let's save life and practice caution @MinistryofTID @ZimEye pic.twitter.com/oRikeFCrY9— 🇿🇼 Mining Matters, Approved Prospector (@silasmparadza) November 13, 2021
