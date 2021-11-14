BREAKING: Police Arrest 15 MDC A Youths, 100mtrs Away from ZANU PF’s Own Violent Party Function

By Farai D Hove | The Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on Sunday arrested at least 15 MDC Alliance youths in Mabvuku, just 100 metres away from the place where Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF party is conducting a violent in-house verification program.

This was revealed by the MDC Alliance Deputy Spokesperson, Ostallos Siziba who said: “in Mabvuku 15 youth activists have been arrested after police raided a private residence where the district leadership was having a meeting.

“Shocking 100 meters away ZANU PF is having a violent structure verification program.

It’s a banana republic. We need new leaders.”

The exact writ of charges had not been announced at the time of writing.

A comment from the police could not be obtained at the time of writing as their phones were ringing without being answered. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

