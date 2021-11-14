I Am Not Under Pressure, Says Mapeza

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza says he is not under any pressure as his charges prepare to take on Ethiopia this Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

Zimbabwe hosts Ethiopia for the last group stage fixture in CAF Qualifiers with both sides having little to play for save to build up for the upcoming AFCON tournament.

The Warriors have played Ethiopia once in the reverse fixture and the East Africans hold the edge after winning one nil at home.

The Warriors haven’t won a match in this single campaign but interim coach, Norman Mapeza is not worried.

“It’s now all about building for AFCON. We need to lay a foundation and that what we are doing now,” Mapeza says.

The former national team captain also emphasised the need for unity.

“Youngsters need to learn from seniors, for example Bill Anthonio needs to know how it is in England, but how is he going to do that if Galloway is on his phone, so we want more bonding it’s healthy for the team.”

The Warriors technical department is expected to give other players a chance to show what they can offer to the nation.

