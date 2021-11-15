SK Moyo Slammed For Remaining In Zanu PFWhen ZAPU Pulled Out

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) has slammed the late Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo for remaining in the ruling party when they pulled out.

ZAPU and ZANU signed a unity accord in 1987 that culminated in the formation of Zanu PF.

But ZAPU which has been unhappy with the wanton disregard of the unity accord by Zanu PF announced that it was pulling out to revive ZAPU which was led by Dumiso Dabengwa.

Some ZAPU veterans refused to pull out and continued in Zanu PF with SK Moyo being one of them.

In a statement following his death yesterday, ZAPU said it was regrettable that SK Moyo chose to defect to ZANU when it was clear that the party was nolonger serving the interests of the people.

“We shall also undoubtedly remember him as part of the people that remained in ZANU when ZAPU pulled out. Though we were and still disappointed by his decision and that of many others, we respected his democratic right of defecting from ZAPU by default to join ZANU. We regret that he stayed on when it was obvious that ZANU was failing to serve the interests of our people. His death must be a moment of reflection for the many that wer once ZAPU but are now ZANU. They must ponder over whether or not this is what they went to the war for and whether in death they want to be remembered as those who perpetuated ZANU misrule,” said ZAPU.