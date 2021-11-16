Full Text: Khama Billiat Calls It A Day

Fellow Zimbabweans

It was all a dream. When I was young. I always dreamt of representing the country. playing for the national team.

The dream which seemed far-fetched for a young Khama in Mufakose came when I least expected it.

The first day I donned the Warriors badge. I vowed to enjoy myself and always lift the country’s spirits.

Scoring a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals is one moment I still relive in my mind even up to date. It is one of the many special moments I have experienced wearing the coveted yellow jersey.

The feeling of scoring in a packed stadium for your nation is inexplicable.

I have met so many teammates, coaches at the national team and I appreciate every relationship I have built along the way. By playing for the Warriors. I have improved immensely as a player it is an opportunity I will forever cherish.

However, every story no matter how beautiful has an ending. This is probably the heaviest decision I have ever had to take in my life, but it is a decision I make with a patriotic heart.

Like those who had to pave way for our generation of Warriors stars to emerge. I have decided to retire from international football. I believe it is now time for me to pave way for new talent to blossom and serve the country in the same way that I did, or even better.

I will forever be indebted to those who took a chance on me and moulded me into the international player I grew to become. Thank you, Zimbabwe for supporting me and my teammates, for showing love with each outing.

God bless you

Khama Billiat