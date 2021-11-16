Medical Practitioners Contradict On Marry Chiwenga’s Trial

By A Correspondent- Psychiatrist and a medical doctor have given contradicting examination results on Marry Chiwenga suitability to stand trial.

Monday, a psychiatrist told the court that Marry was suffering from depression and anxiety, rendering her unfit to comprehend trial proceedings.

Dr Fungisai Mazhandu said Marry exhibited signs of failing to concentrate when she examined her at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

She said this while testifying on Marry’s mental welfare when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube.

Another medical practitioner, Dr Charles Nyamukachi, who physically examined Marry , told the court that she was physically fit to stand trial.

Dr Nyamukachi told the court that Marry could answer questions during trial.

Mr Ncube will determine whether Marry can stand trial from the testimonies of the two doctors.

Marry is charged with violating the Marriages Act after she allegedly misrepresented that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had consented to legally marry her during the time he was ill. Herald