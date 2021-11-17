Top MDC Alliance Official To Attend Obama Foundation For Leaders Programme

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Fellow Africans it is an honour that I announce to you my selection to be among 35 young people from our beloved continent Africa who will be participatints of the Obama Foundation Leaders Africa: Obama Foundation

This is a unique opportunity for me and the Social Democratic Alternative, to learn and connect with emerging global leaders and change makers.

It is indeed a privilege that I will be part of great and young African minds who will be part of this solution leadership initiative whose founder and patron is the 44th President of the United States Barrack Obama

God Bless Africa and her people.