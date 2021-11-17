Zanu PF Admits Officials Abusing Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF has admitted that some party officials and supporters were abusing the party’s logos for their personal gains.

The party’s director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, made the admission to a local online publication.

This follows reports of low-ranking Zanu PF officials and members of the public taking advantage of Zanu PF VVIP stickers and other party insignia to avoid paying tollgate fees and evading police roadblocks.

Some motorists are even inserting dummy number plates inscribed; “Zanu PF” or “ED-PFEE” and party scarves on vehicle dashboards to intimidate law enforcement agents.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on Tuesday, Mugwadi warned motorists against the practice. Said Mugwadi:

As a matter of policy, putting on party regalia or use of it is not a license to intimidate or escape policy issues.

However, the use of regalia demonstrates their love for the party, but we warn them from abusing such because it is against the party policy.

Mugwadi explained that VVIP stickers were not above board since they were only valid during party events. He said:

Stickers written VVIP are not above board and they are not for ordinary members of the party or members of the public.

They are specifically used for Politburo members and people take advantage of them when they are produced during the conference. Those illicitly producing those stickers must stop that forthwith.

The stickers are mostly plastered on top-of-the-range vehicles to intimidate law enforcement agencies, evade police searches.

The MDC Alliance has, however, condemned the abuse of the stickers and vehicle number plates, describing it as an abuse of power by the ruling party.

MDC Alliance deputy national spokesperson Ostallos Siziba told NewZimbabwe.com ZANU PF supporters were abusing power and using state institutions to break the law.