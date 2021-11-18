Chiwenga Endorses Mnangagwa, Is He Being Honest?

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the ruling Zanu PF’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

The endorsement of Mnangagwa by Chiwenga comes when there is deep factionalism in Zanu PF involving the former military boss and Mnangagwa over who should lead the party and government.

Chiwenga went on to say that his party was even willing to amend the Constitution to enable Mnangagwa to be a life president because “he is the one we love.”