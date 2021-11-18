ZimEye
Today I celebrate my 58th birthday and I would like to thank my late parents Fanelo Khupe and Catherine Nleya for bringing me up to become the woman that I am now. I became an MP at 37, a Deputy Prime Minister at 46 and a PhD holder at 54. pic.twitter.com/tHS6QlKXrc— Dr Thokozani Khupe (@DrThoko_Khupe) November 17, 2021
