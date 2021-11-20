National
MDC Alliance To Come Up With New Name Before Polls
20 November 2021
Share
more

Tinashe Sambiri| The MDC Alliance will come up with a new name before the 2023 polls.

This was said by party leader, President Nelson Chamisa.

Candidates for local government and house of assembly elections will be selected by consensus.

In a statement on Twitter, MDC Alliance said:
President
@nelsonchamisa
’s plan to win Zimbabwe for change:

  1. 6 million votes Presidential election
  2. Two thirds majority in Parliament
  3. Majority in Local Govt elections
  4. Communities will select candidates by consensus
  5. The party will have a new name for 2023