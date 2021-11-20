MDC Alliance To Come Up With New Name Before Polls

Tinashe Sambiri| The MDC Alliance will come up with a new name before the 2023 polls.

This was said by party leader, President Nelson Chamisa.

Candidates for local government and house of assembly elections will be selected by consensus.

🔴President @nelsonchamisa’s plan to win Zimbabwe for change:



1. 6 million votes Presidential election

2. Two thirds majority in Parliament

3. Majority in Local Govt elections

4. Communities will select candidates by consensus

5. The party will have a new name for 2023 pic.twitter.com/9mdQRgKCg3 — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) November 19, 2021