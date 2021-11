Dema Man Fatally Assaults Son Over Drugs

By A Correspondent- Police in Dema, Seke Rural, have arrested Ravison Simbini (41) for murder after he fatally assaulted his son Roy Ebenezer Simbini(14) with a leather belt last week on Monday.

Police said the victim had been confronted over allegations of drunkenness on the previous day resulting in the father assaulting him.

-More details follow…..