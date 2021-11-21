Soldiers, CIO Dismantle Police Roadblock

By A Correspondent- Armed soldiers and members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) have reportedly forcibly beaten up police officers manning Mazowe roadblock.

Bulawayo24 reports that the police officers at the roadblock were extorting motorists and soldiers, and CIO had to be called in to remove them.

“All stations in Mashonaland Central province complied, but Mazowe refused, and a lorry full of security forces pounced on them and drove them away with switches,” a source told Bulawayo24.

Source – Byo24News