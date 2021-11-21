Soldiers, Mazowe Police Roadblock Clashes-ZRP Refutes Report

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted a report by a local online publication claiming that police officers other State security agents assaulted a group of police officers in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province and forced them to abandon a roadblock.

A Bulawayo24.com report claimed that a team of soldiers, central intelligence officers and police officers pounced on cops who were refusing to remove a roadblock in Mazowe.

The report further claimed that the joint team chased the police officers with switches.

It alleged the police officers manning the roadblock had to run for dear life and remove their drums on the road.

However, in a statement posted on their Twitter page this Sunday, police dismissed the report as false, saying reporters should verify stories given by their sources before publication. The statement read:

Bulawayo24News’s Simbarashe Sithole alleging that Security Forces dispersed Police Officers at a roadblock in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province.

According to the Officer Commanding Province, no such incident occurred.

We urge journalists to verify stories given by their sources before publication.