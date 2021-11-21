Zanu PF Will Rule Forever- Chiwenga

Tinashe Sambiri| In typical military style, Zanu PF vice president Constantino Chiwenga, has declared that his party has the capacity to declare Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa “life President.”

Chiwenga made the remarks in Beitbridge on Wednesday.

He accused the opposition and pressure group of plotting to overthrow his boss.

Chiwenga, quoted by NewsDay, said :

“You have heard the chairperson (Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri) saying that last month in October we held the national people’s conference that was chaired by the chairperson and all provinces including yours endorsed him.”

“You said you wanted Shumba, Murambwi, President Mnangagwa, a competent leader, a leader who will be our candidate in the 2023 elections, so that he can achieve his vision 2030. His detractors have been defeated and are now saying this and that. Zanu PF will rule forever and if they dare (the naysayers), we will amend the law that we want (President Emerson Mnangagwa) forever.”

