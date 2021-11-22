Biti Dismisses Mnangagwa Command Economics

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said Zanu PF’ s economic policies are disastrous.

According to Hon Biti, Hon command Economics will not yield fruition.

“The more things change the more they remain the same Command economics never works. Dirigisme is the ultimate proof of intellectual bankruptcy. But then again what can we expect from this lot ?

On this day 5 years ago a military coup occurred in Zim.Five years later Zim finds itself trapped in a humungous socio political & economic crises. The post coup class have proved unmitigated failures driven by power greed & Bohemianism.A new beginning now urgently required,” argued Hon Biti.

Mr Mnangagwa