CIO Track Down Botswana Chamisa “Funders”

By A Correspondent- The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and police detectives are reportedly stalking Botswana citizens of Indian origins staying at a hotel in Masvingo after getting the information they were funding opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s nationwide campaigns.

A leaked memo from the Officer Commanding Harare to the officer commanding Masvingo Central District, seen by NewZimbabwe.com says the Motswana of Indian origin, namely Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan with passport number: BN0178231, Muneer Ahmed Khan passport number: BN0456429, Muddathir Ahmed Khan passport number: BN0642134, Akbar Ali Khan passport number: BN0695225 and Abdul Razzak Khan with passport number: BN0233401 were strategising on how they will fund Chamisa campaign ahead of the 2023 election.

According to the memo, Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan is a member of the Botswana opposition party and is also a representative of the Islamic Society of Botswana. The document, seen by NewZimbabwe.com, reads:

On this date (18/11/21) and time operatives gathered information to the effect that there are Indians Nationals who are working with Chamisa.

I nformation reveals that these Indians are supporting Chamisa with resources in form of cash so that he could do rallies across the country. The Indians are housed in various Hotels in Masvingo Town.

The Motswana nationals are Five in number and their names are Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Muneer Ahmed Khan, Muddathir Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razak Khan. Further information revealed that these Indians are now planning to relocate to Greater Harare in Hotel. Currently the Indians are booked in a Hotel in Masvingo. Operatives will keep monitoring these people and another memo will be effected.

Names of people working with them in Masvingo have also been stated as one Selemani a former army Colonel, Takunda Hungwe and Gulam Mohammed Patel.

Police assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi, however, said the document does not belong to the police.

Under the Political Parties Finance Act, political parties should be funded by Treasury depending on how many seats they hold in Parliament.

More: NewZimbabwe