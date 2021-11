Musona Returns From Injury…

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona returned from injury on Saturday evening and featured in his team’s, Al Tai, 1-0 win over Al Feteh.

The Zimbabwean had missed the entire month of action after sustaining an injury in October.

He missed Al Tai’s three games plus the Warriors’ final two matches of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Group G.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe