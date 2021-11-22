State Security Agents Put Motswana Nationals On Surveillance

By Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwe State Security agents have allegedly put some Motswana of Indian origins who are gathered in Masvingo on surveillance after they allegedly received information that they were working bailing out opposition leader Nelson Chamisa during his intended rallies nationally.

A leaked memo from the officer Commanding Harare to officer commandinding central District says the Motswana of Indian origin, namely Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan with passport number:BN0178231, Muneer Ahmed Khan passport number:BN0456429, Muddathir Ahmed Khan passport number:BN0642134, Akbar Ali Khan passport number :BN0695225 and Abdul Razzak Khan with passport number :BN0233401 who are booked at a Masvingo hotel were strategising on how they will bail out Chamisa during his intended rallies for 2023 watershed elections.

According to the memo, Sarfaraz Ahmed Khanis a member of the Botswana opposition party and is also a representative of the Islamic society of Botswana.

“On this date (18/11/21) and time operatives gathered information to the effect that there are Indians Nationals who are working with Chamisa.

Information reveals that these Indians are supporting Chamisa with resources in form of cash so that he could do rallies across the country. The Indians are housed in various Hotels in Masvingo Town,” the memo reads.”

The Motswana nationals are Five in number and their names are Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Muneer Ahmed Khan, Muddathir Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razak Khan. Further information revealed that these Indians are now planning to relocate to Greater Harare in Hotel.

Currently the Indians are booked in a Hotel in Masvingo. Operatives will keep monitoring these people and another memo will be effected. “Names of people working with them in Masvingo have also been stated as one Selemani a former army Colonel, Takunda Hungwe and Gulam Mohammed Patel.

Contacted for a comment over the document police assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi could not confirm or deny that the document is coming from one of the security agents but said as police that is not their document.

The source said there are also members of the ZRP involved namely DI Chaparira Wonderful-039334D and is their officer in charge, 065785E D/Cst Chapungu Tinashe, 065651J D/Cst Chipembere Tensen and 075540H D/Cst Gapare Joramu.

The source said all the officers suspected to be involved have since been transferred from Masvingo for their role. The MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere and Gift Ostallos Siziba did not respond to the messages sent to them by the reporter.It is illegal under Zimbabwean law for political parties to receive foreign funding.

Under the Political Parties Finance Act, political parties should be funded by Treasury depending on how many seats they hold in Parliament.

Sources however said authorities were on high alert and monitoring the movements of the quintet who could be arrested if found to be breaking the laws of the country.