President Chamisa Takes Community Engagement To Matabeleland South

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa is in Matabeleland South Province where he is carrying out community engagement meetings.

Despite attempts by the regime to disrupt the marathon programme, citizens are willing to embrace change.

On Monday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“CITIZENS HAVE ONE VISION, ONE VOICE &ONE HOPE..It’s about CHANGE!! I’m in Bulilima,Mangwe,then Filabusi,Insiza, Mahole,Umzingwane,Silalatshani , Mthununki, Silibe, Sezhube Esigodini & Mawabeni.A New Great Zimbabwe is loading.. Blessed day #CCC #KangeneUjaha #NgangineMbisana”

“President Chamisa has met stakeholders in Bulilima, Mangwe, Filabusi, Insiza, Mahole, Umzingwane,Silalatshani , Mthununki, Silibe, Sezhube Esigodini and mawabeni. The people are ready and geared up to converge to win Zimbabwe for change. #KangeneUjaha #NgangineMbisana,” MDC Alliance posted on Twitter.