Mai Titi Confirms Leaked Audios

By Showbiz Reporter | The controversial ZANU PF activist Mai Titi has responded concerning recently leaked audios by the US based socialite, Rutendo Samaz, alleging while they are true, they are the result of a relationship breakdown.

Mai Titi said the audios are not at all a skit as previously suggested.

She cried revenge porn, while alleging she lost a relationship hence the leaks.

The development follows her recent violent incident in Tanzania where she nearly injured a female colleague while fighting to bed an influential singer (as confirmed by her own selected eye witnesses).

Speaking in video Tuesday, Mai Titi said she is not at all leaving the United States, as desired by her enemies. She then asked for people to support her in her fight against what she terms revenge porn.

