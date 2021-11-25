JUST IN: MDC-T Legislator Yvonne Musarurwa Arrested

By A Correspondent| MDC-T legislator Yvonne Musarurwa has been arrested by police over allegations of assaulting party vice President Thokozani Khupe’s aide Kudzanai Mashumba close to three weeks after the incident.

Musarurwa was picked early morning today and is still in police custody.

According to an MDC-T source, police visited Morgan Tsvangirai house with a list of suspected party youths who assaulted Mashumba at the Media Centre where he wanted to address a press conference to expose abuse of party funds by Douglas Mwonzora.

More to follow….