Chiredzi Creche Owner Hauled To Court Facing Three Different Charges

By A Correspondent- The owner of an unregistered Chiredzi creche who left four children locked in her Honda CVR for hours on Tuesday morning resulting in the death of two of the children appeared in court on Thursday facing three charges.

Zhuwakina Javangwe (53) appeared before Magistrate Misheck Brian Munyaradzi charged with murder, attempted murder and violation of the Education Act.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 9 December 2021.

Munyaradzi informed Javangwe that the matter would be heard at the High Court and he advised her to apply for bail at the same court.

Prosecuting, Moreblessing Rusere told the court that on 23 November 2021, at around 6 AM, Zhuwakina picked up 10 children from their respective homes intending to take them to her school.

She allegedly placed four children, namely Naran Chiwara, Devine Mazuyo, Innocentia Lynet Musungati and Celine Shiri in the boot of the Honda CRV and drove to Javas Day care.

On arrival, Zhuwanika made the children who were on seats disembark from the car and forgot the four in the boot. She locked her car and went to class.

The State further alleged that at 12 PM, when Zhuwanika went to her car to clean it she realised that Naran and Devine were inside.

Devine reportedly told Javangwe that Celine and Innocentia were sleeping in the boot.

The accused checked the two girls only to discover that they were dead and alerted Susan Mukaro who advised her to report the matter to the police.