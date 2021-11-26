Fawcett Cash Transit Crew Loses US$335 000 To Robbers

By A Correspondent- A Fawcett Security cash-in-transit team Thursday lost US$334 290 to robbers who mounted a fake roadblock donning police uniforms near Connemara along the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway.

Police said the robbers mounted a mini-road block just after Connemara and stopped the cash-in-transit vehicle which was on its way from Bulawayo heading for Harare.

“After stopping the vehicle one of the robbers who was armed with an AK rifle introduced himself as a police sergeant before ordering the driver to disembark. Two other robbers who were armed with pistols got into the vehicle and diverted it into a gravel road before stopping,” said the police source.

The source said three more robbers armed with AK rifles emerged and disarmed the Fawcett team members, tied their hands and covered their faces with cloths.

“They then forcefully opened the back of the car and took $334,290 cash before disappearing.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the heist and investigations were underway.

-Herald