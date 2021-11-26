Mwonzora MP Nabbed

By A Correspondent- MDC-T proportional representation MP, Yvonne Musarurwa was arrested on Thursday on allegations of assaulting an aide to the party’s vice president Thokozani Khupe.

Musarurwa allegedly assaulted Kudzanai Mashumba without provocation at a Press conference in Harare last month.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations), Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying some of Musarurwa’s co-accused were still to be accounted for.

He said:

Musarurwa has been arrested today (yesterday) by the police in connection with a report made by Kudzanai Mashumba (48).

It is an assault report where she was named as one of the suspects.

Musarurwa is expected to appear in court this Friday.

She was arrested after she allegedly stormed and disrupted a Press conference addressed by Mashumba who said he wanted to expose the theft of MDC-T funds by party president Douglas Mwonzora.

In 2018, Musarurwa was released from prison after serving five years for murder.

She had been convicted of murdering a police officer in Glen View, Harare, but the Supreme Court overturned the sentence.