President Chamisa On Twitter: Citizens Together Can’t Be Defeated

NGIYABONGA…THANK YOU MATEBELELAND.THANK YOU ZIMBABWE. It has been a memorable tour and interface. You warmly welcomed us.

You spoke. We shared joy, ideas and wisdom. We listened and heard you. Citizens together can never be defeated. #siyanqoba #KangeneUjaha #CCC- Advocate Nelson Chamisa

President Chamisa