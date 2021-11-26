Voter Mobilization Continues In Gokwe- Chireya …

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance is confident of defeating Zanu PF in rural constituencies.

The popular movement is conducting vigorous voter registration and mobilization programmes across the country.

The party is determined to neutralize Zanu PF’s popularity in the rural areas.

See statement below:

Mobilisation and recruitment continues unabated in the marginalised rural Gokwe Chireya!

26 November 2021

Mdc Alliance Namibia remains inspired and energised by the revolutionary zeal in Gokwe Chireya, a purported Zanupf stronghold. Yesterday, the Mdc Alliance organic chairperson of Kahobo Pashairwa Branch Gwatadza Makaki led the branch during a mobilisation and recruitment drive in Gokwe Chireya. The meeting is part of the Citizens Convergence for Change where social democrats are expected to commit themselves towards the change that delivers. The branch chairperson pledged to remain dedicated to the national democratic revolution until President Advocate Nelson Chamisa goes to the State House.

The meeting was conducted and graced by the provincial leadership, Secretary General Chacha alongside the district Secretary General Masoso. What inspires Mdc Alliance Namibia is that Mdc Alliance Botswana District Chairperson John Pamire continues to give moral , material and financial support to the constituency as a way of partnering rural constituencies to the individuals, branches, districts and provinces in the diaspora to win Zimbabwe for complete change under our Political Dynamo President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. It is clear that the people of Gokwe Chireya are geared to vote for change in 2023.

The district and provincial leaders who attended the branch meeting in Kahobo Pashairwa made it point blank that it is possible to amass 6 million votes for change in 2023. People of Gokwe Chireya are clear that Advocate Nelson Chamisa Wamba Dia Wamba is the only hope in Zimbabwe. It was unanimously agreed kuti Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana in 2023 since he is the only one with the full potential to revamp the sunken Zimbabwe economy. The leadership was very clear that Zanupf corruption and gross misgovernance manifesting in arbitrary arrests of voices of dissent should be eradicated through voting.

Register to vote, vote in 2023 and defend the vote from Zanupf shenanigans was the message of the day. The members of the national democratic revolution in Gokwe Chireya pledged to remain resolute in supporting the genuine struggle for socio-economic transformation. They also laughed off the attempt by Zanupf to sabotage the voter registration blitz that was scheduled for the 6th of December 2021 which was meant to allow more voter registrants during the festive season. People are aware that Zanupf wants to create voter apathy after realising that the citizens are ready to register in their astronomical numbers. The citizenry shall never feel frustrated by ZEC’s futile attempt to break the fighting spirit in our people.

Welldone Gokwe Chireya for standing up to fulfil your fundamental right to vote and be heard. You are an inspiration to all who are ready to defend social liberation policies. Gokwe is now ready for change. Voting is part of independence! The world is run by those who show up on the voting day. Honourable John Pamire, remains a paragon of virtue exhibited by his extraordinary energy in supporting his rural constituency morally, materially and financially as mobilisation and recruitment intensify in the rural Zimbabwe.

Mdc Alliance Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya