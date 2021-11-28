Sikhala Confronts Mnangagwa Over MDC-Alliance Member’s Death

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, said Zanu PF was responsible for the death of their Gutu member early this week.

Sikhala posted on his Twitter account Saturday at the burial of their party member Nyasha Zhambe Mawere:

I heard the horrific story of hw Nyasha Zhambe Mawere ws abducted & attacked by ZANU PF thugs near Mpandawana Growth Point. The boy in red jacket hs bn left without a father coz of ZANU PF’s thugs. We buried his father amid tears of sorrow. We will make sure he completes his sch

