Mnangagwa’s Close Circle Of Criminals Must Be Jailed !

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) Tweeted:

Its close to a year now of unjustified incarceration for @MakomboreroH. His only crime is speaking out against abductions. @edmnangagwa has proved to be an enemy of all progressive young people in this country. It’s ED’s close circle of criminals that must be jailed! #FreeMako! (https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1465315641716621319?s=20)