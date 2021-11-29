Zim Mother, Michelle Fisher Dies In German Hospital

By A Correspondent | A Zimbabwean mother has died in a German hospital. Michelle Fisher died last week Monday.

We apologize for the delay, which was due to many complex reasons, announced Theresa Gibson today.

Theresa Gibson

Michelle did not recover from surgery 6 months ago, added Gibson. She said, “Michelle’s warrior spirit, her dedication to Zimbabwe and her giving nature, we are saddened that Michelle did not recover from surgery 6 months ago.”

Below was her full Facebook post:

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we notify you of the untimely and tragic passing of our most cherished homegirl, Michelle Fisher, in the early hours of last Monday (November 22nd) in a hospital here in Germany. We apologize for the delay, which was due to many complex reasons. In the final instance, our souls cannot rest until the home community receives an equitable tribute to our beloved Michelle ♥️ especially as we know how important it was for her to have a post when Mary passed last year.

We miss Michelle deeply and carry her in our hearts as our own. ♥️

Our deepest sympathies to Michelle’s family (Tessa, Pia, a brother, her nephew Michael, the Hendricks), her close circle of friends here in Germany who were with her until the end and all others who are mourning this sad departure.

May God grant comfort in these turbulent and sad times, we pray 🙏🏽

The race is run, the heavens embrace, you are with the angels beautiful Michelle

🕊♥️ Go well, we meet on the other side 🙏🏽

Fly high home sister, knowing that you are forever loved by Carol, Frederick, Theresa, our sons and their partners 💔