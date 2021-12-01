“Comply”: Zim Gvt Tells ZEP Holders In S.A

STATEMENT BY THE EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE TO THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA ON THE EXPIRY OF THE ZIMBABWEAN EXEMPTION PERMITS (ZEP)

1. On 25 November 2021, the Ministry in the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa issued a statement on the Cabinet meeting of Wednesday 24 November 2021. Paragraph 6.3 of the statement states that “Following its deliberations, Cabinet decided to no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensations. However, it decided on a 12 months grace period at the expiry of the current ZEP”. The latter acronym stands for Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.

2. This permit. which was due to expire on 31 December 2021, will therefore expire on 31 December 2022 on the basis of the 12 months grace period granted by the Cabinet.

3. The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe takes note of this decision by the Government of the Republic of South Africa, a close neighbour with which Zimbabwe enjoys excellent relations.

4. The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe urges and encourages all its nationals, beneficiaries of the special dispensation, to comply with this decision and to cooperate in its implementation.

5. The Embassy of Zimbabwe has initiated engagements and consultations with the relevant authorities of the government of South Africa with a view to ensuring the timely dissemination of information and the smooth implementation of this decision which will impact the lives and livelihoods of thousands of individuals and households. It is the Embassy’s expectation that this decision will be implemented with the minimum of disruption to the lives and livelihoods of the affected individuals and their families.

Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe Pretoria 30 November 2021

For queries please send a message to: [email protected] or [email protected]