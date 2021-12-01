Nakamba Inspires Young Footballers

Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba has urged young footballers to not give up on their dreams, telling them it is very possible to play in the English Premier League.

The 27-year old Aston Villa midfield enforcer, who is enjoying a rich vein of form under freshly-recruited coach Steven Gerrard, joined the Birmingham-based side from Club Brugge in 2019.

He is one of only four Zimbabwean players in history to have rubbed shoulders with the world’s finest in the English top-flight.

Asked what it feels like to be a role model for aspiring and young footballers in Zimbabwe, the soft-spoken midfielder said it is a source of motivation.

“It motivates me, it gives courage and belief back home for young players who have the dream to play in the Premier League,” he told the club’s website.

“To my fellow Zimbabweans back home, thank you for the love and support you that you show me. To all the young aspiring footballers in Zimbabwe, it’s possible to play in the Premier League just keep on believing and don’t let anyone tell you that it’s not possible,” he added. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

