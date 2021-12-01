Teachers Launch Massive Voter Registration Campaign

Chikomba – The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union in Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has launched a campaign to urge as many people as possible to vote in the 2023 harmonised elections.

ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure who addressed a meeting in Chivhu on Saturday said that his reason for embarking on the campaign is that the organisation believes that the problems bedeviling the education sector could be solved in the ballot box.

Masaraure addressed the meeting at the house of Ward 10 councilor Edwin Maseva in Chivhu Location. The meeting started at 1100 houra and there were about 60 people who attended.

ARTUZ has since launched the campaign in four districts namely Chipinge, Lupane, Zaka and Hurungwe.

Nine people were appointed to lead the campaign in Chivhu and they will be given stationery to donate at their favourites schools. They are also to encourage students who have reached the age of 18 to register to vote.

“We reached this resolution because the education sector is collapsing and we believe that some of the problems can be solved in the ballot box. The right to education can be achieved through voting, he said.

“It is the responsibility of the State to provide education. We have formed a Parents and Teachers Association because parents are finding it hard to pay fees and as teachers we want salaries.

“Teachers are recruiting voters in schools for those who have reached the age of majority,” said Masaraure.

He also said their aim is to have registered at least 3000 people to vote by next year. A number of people were registered during the campaign. – Masvingo Mirror